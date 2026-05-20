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Eswatini PM Meets Qatari Charge D'affaires


2026-05-20 03:02:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Mbabane: Prime Minister of Eswatini H E Russell Mmiso Dlamini met with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in Eswatini, Rashid bin Mohammed Isa Al Khulaifi. The meeting discussed bilateral and cooperation relations. The Prime Minister of Eswatini affirmed his country's appreciation for its distinguished relations with Qatar.

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The Peninsula

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