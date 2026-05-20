Drones Attack One Of Lukoil's Largest Oil Refineries, Chemical Plant In Russia Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Telegram channel ASTRA stated this in a post, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Region, was attacked and caught fire. Based on published footage, OSINT analysts concluded that the damaged facility is located in the southwestern part of the refinery. It is likely the ELOU-AVT unit, a key primary oil refining installation whose main purpose is to prepare crude oil and separate it into base fractions.

Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez is one of Russia's leading oil refineries and plays an important role in supplying the Moscow region. Its installed primary oil refining capacity is about 17 million tonnes per year. The enterprise produces more than 50 types of products, including automotive, aviation, and diesel fuel, as well as petroleum bitumen, paraffins, and others.

In addition, according to ASTRA, the drone attack likely caused a fire on the grounds of the Azot chemical plant in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai.

The plant had previously been attacked in January, March, and May 2026, and before that in December and August 2025.

Special Operations Forces strike number of targets in Russia's border regions with drones

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the Moscow oil refinery suspended production for at least several days after a drone attack on the night of May 17.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery on Russian territory on May 18 and the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station on May 19.

The first photo is illustrative