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U.S. Vance Condemns Deadly Mosque Attack in San Diego
(MENAFN) JD Vance on Tuesday labeled the deadly shooting at a San Diego mosque "reprehensible," calling on all Americans to pray for those affected by an attack now under investigation as a hate crime.
"I don't know a single person who would say anything other than what I'm about to say, which is that that type of violence in the United States of America is reprehensible," Vance told reporters at the White House.
The U.S. Vice President urged the nation to unite in prayer and reflection following Monday's fatal shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where three people — including a security guard — were killed. Two teenage suspects also died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to law enforcement officials.
"I encourage every single American to pray for everybody who was involved and affected by it. We don't want that to happen in our country, and may God rest the souls of the people who lost their lives," he added.
Vance revealed a personal connection to the site, noting that he and Second Lady Usha Vance — a San Diego native — regularly dine at a restaurant near the targeted Islamic center. He disclosed that he turned to his wife immediately upon hearing the news.
"I said, 'You know, would you have known anybody who was like involved in this?' And she said, 'Absolutely, I would have known some people, or at least their parents, who might have actually used the services at this community center,'" he said.
Authorities are actively pursuing a hate crime designation as investigators work to establish a motive behind the attack.
"I don't know a single person who would say anything other than what I'm about to say, which is that that type of violence in the United States of America is reprehensible," Vance told reporters at the White House.
The U.S. Vice President urged the nation to unite in prayer and reflection following Monday's fatal shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where three people — including a security guard — were killed. Two teenage suspects also died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to law enforcement officials.
"I encourage every single American to pray for everybody who was involved and affected by it. We don't want that to happen in our country, and may God rest the souls of the people who lost their lives," he added.
Vance revealed a personal connection to the site, noting that he and Second Lady Usha Vance — a San Diego native — regularly dine at a restaurant near the targeted Islamic center. He disclosed that he turned to his wife immediately upon hearing the news.
"I said, 'You know, would you have known anybody who was like involved in this?' And she said, 'Absolutely, I would have known some people, or at least their parents, who might have actually used the services at this community center,'" he said.
Authorities are actively pursuing a hate crime designation as investigators work to establish a motive behind the attack.
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