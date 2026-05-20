Adam Driver: I Can't Stand To Watch Myself

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Adam Driver, who attended the premiere of his crime drama film Paper Tiger at the Cannes Film Festival, reveals why he tries his best not to watch himself on screen.

Driver, who stars in Paper Tiger alongside Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller, told Variety: "I can't stand to watch myself. I have a whole system where I wait until everything is starting and I go through these mazes into a room that overlooks all these boats.”

“And then I sneak back in and try not to be noisy so I can be there as the lights come up."

Driver has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood, starring in movies such as This Is Where I Leave You, Paterson, Silence, House of Gucci, White Noise, and Ferrari, reports co.

However, he still doesn't feel totally at ease with seeing himself on screen.

The actor shared: "I used to have a couple drinks, just to calm down. But I can't go overboard because sometimes you come back and you don't match the mood of a movie. Sometimes people are crying, and you're like, 'Hey everybody!'"

Despite this, James Gray said that he loved the experience of working with Driver.

The film director specifically wrote the part of Gary Pearl, a former police officer, with Adam in mind.

James said: "I wrote this part for him. It's very uncommon to find an actor who can convey vulnerability and danger. These are the two most valuable commodities for a director. I can only think of one performance in the history of movies where there's no danger, and it's great.”

“And that's Jeff Bridges as the Dude in 'Big Lebowski.' Everything else has kind of an undercurrent of menace."

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she found working with James Gray to be "such a joy".

The 41-year-old actress stars in Paper Tiger, and revealed that she relished working with the filmmaker on the project.