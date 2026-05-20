Trinamool Councillor Debraj Chakraborty Detained By Police In Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Debraj Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress councillor and husband of Aditi Munshi, the singer-turned-politician and former MLA from Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly constituency, has been detained by police, said officials on Wednesday.

Although the police have yet to confirm whether Debraj Chakraborty, who is close to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, has been arrested or not. However, he was detained on Tuesday night on charges of indulging in violence after the 2021 Assembly elections.

It is learnt that his interrogation is currently underway. It is reported that this step has been taken based on an old case against him.

Sources said the police have detained Debraj Chakraborty in a case of violence after the 2021 Assembly elections results were declared. In 2021, a BJP worker named Prosenjit Biswas died unnaturally. It was alleged that the worker was forced to commit suicide. At that time, there was widespread political tension surrounding this incident, and a complaint was filed claiming the matter as post-election violence.

It is learnt that Debraj Chakraborty has been detained for questioning in the same old case. He is a Trinamool councillor in Biddhannagar Municipal Corporation. Although there has been no official comment from the police on this matter so far.

Since the BJP won the election with a majority, several leaders have spoken out on social media about Debraj Chakraborty's criminal activities and have sought his arrest.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, popular singer Aditi Munshi lost the election from the Rajarhat-Gopalpur constituency. She was seen breaking down outside a counting centre after she lost the election. She and her husband had refused to interact with the media then.

Since the BJP formed a government in the state, there has been a crackdown on the illegal and criminal activities of Trinamool Congress leaders. The police have been active in taking action against anti-social elements and often acting against Trinamool Congress leaders, against whom allegations of breaking the law were raised.