Inside Jasprit Bumrah's Luxurious Ahmedabad Duplex That Mirrors His Calm Personality & Modern Lifestyle

Jasprit Bumrah's Ahmedabad duplex in Goyal Intercity reflects his calm personality. With minimalist interiors, a fitness zone, and premium design, the cricketer's home blends luxury and simplicity in one of the city's plushest areas.

Bumrah's primary residence sits in Goyal Intercity, Drive‐In Road, Ahmedabad. This gated society offers high security, landscaped spaces, and quick access to SG Highway, making it one of the city's most premium residential pockets.

The duplex is valued between ₹3–5 crore. Bumrah's growing net worth of ₹55–65 crore allows him to maintain multiple investments across Mumbai and Ahmedabad, balancing lifestyle with strategic real estate choices.

Neutral tones of white, grey, and beige dominate interiors. Sleek furniture, large windows for natural light, and accent walls with wood finishes create a clean, modern aesthetic that reflects Bumrah's calm personality.

The home includes a spacious living room, private lounge, and a dedicated fitness/physiotherapy corner. Ergonomic seating and open layouts ensure comfort and utility, aligning with the needs of a professional athlete.

Pendant lighting, soft rugs, and fabric textures add warmth. Art pieces reflecting cricket and personal milestones decorate the space, creating a cosy yet upscale atmosphere throughout the duplex.

Drive‐In Road is one of Ahmedabad's most sought‐after micro‐markets. With proximity to SG Highway, schools, malls, and hospitals, it offers strong rental demand and resale value. Goyal Intercity is especially popular among HNIs and sports personalities.