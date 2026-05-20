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China Expresses Deep Concern Over Drone Attack on UAE Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” over a drone strike targeting the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend, according to reports.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing opposes any attacks on peaceful nuclear infrastructure and emphasized that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Gulf countries must be respected. He also stressed that civilians and non-military facilities should be protected.
He called for an immediate ceasefire, stating that preventing further escalation remains the top priority.
In a separate statement, Guo commented on the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, saying he would hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on bilateral relations, cooperation, and regional and global issues.
He described China and Russia as “comprehensive strategic cooperative partners of coordination in the new era.”
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing opposes any attacks on peaceful nuclear infrastructure and emphasized that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Gulf countries must be respected. He also stressed that civilians and non-military facilities should be protected.
He called for an immediate ceasefire, stating that preventing further escalation remains the top priority.
In a separate statement, Guo commented on the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, saying he would hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on bilateral relations, cooperation, and regional and global issues.
He described China and Russia as “comprehensive strategic cooperative partners of coordination in the new era.”
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