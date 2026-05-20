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San Diego Mayor Gets Interrupted at News Conference After Mosque Shooting
(MENAFN) San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was interrupted and shouted down on Monday during a press briefing held just hours after a shooting at a local mosque that killed three people.
Authorities said three individuals were killed in the attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego earlier in the day, while two teenage suspects also died after what police described as self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Before the mayor began speaking, a woman in the audience confronted him aggressively and accused him of responsibility for the incident, calling it a “direct result of your leadership.”
“Our Muslim brothers and sisters have been talking to you for how long? You have to f*cking listen to them Todd,” she said.
“You emboldened Zionist propaganda. And you’ll keep doing it as long as it lines with your f*cking pockets,” the woman added.
Despite the disruption, Gloria addressed the situation during the briefing, saying: "Hate has no home in San Diego. Islamophobia has no home in San Diego. An attack on any San Diegan is an attack on all San Diegans, and we will not stand for it."
Authorities said three individuals were killed in the attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego earlier in the day, while two teenage suspects also died after what police described as self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Before the mayor began speaking, a woman in the audience confronted him aggressively and accused him of responsibility for the incident, calling it a “direct result of your leadership.”
“Our Muslim brothers and sisters have been talking to you for how long? You have to f*cking listen to them Todd,” she said.
“You emboldened Zionist propaganda. And you’ll keep doing it as long as it lines with your f*cking pockets,” the woman added.
Despite the disruption, Gloria addressed the situation during the briefing, saying: "Hate has no home in San Diego. Islamophobia has no home in San Diego. An attack on any San Diegan is an attack on all San Diegans, and we will not stand for it."
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