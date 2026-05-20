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California Governor Condemns San Diego Mosque Shooting
(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state would “not tolerate acts of terror” targeting religious communities following a deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego that left five people dead, including two suspected gunmen.
In a statement released after the attack, Newsom said he was “horrified by today’s violent attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where families and children gather, and neighbors worship in peace and fellowship.”
“Today, this community space was shattered by gunfire. California sends our deepest condolences to the families and communities impacted by today’s shooting,” Newsom said.
“Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives. Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith,” he added.
“To the San Diego Muslim community: California stands with you.”
Authorities said three victims, including a security guard, were killed in the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday.
Law enforcement officials also stated that the two suspected attackers died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
In a statement released after the attack, Newsom said he was “horrified by today’s violent attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where families and children gather, and neighbors worship in peace and fellowship.”
“Today, this community space was shattered by gunfire. California sends our deepest condolences to the families and communities impacted by today’s shooting,” Newsom said.
“Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives. Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith,” he added.
“To the San Diego Muslim community: California stands with you.”
Authorities said three victims, including a security guard, were killed in the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday.
Law enforcement officials also stated that the two suspected attackers died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
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