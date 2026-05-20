Air Defense Neutralizes 131 Out Of 154 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

During the night of May 20 (starting from 18:00 on May 19), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from Russia's Rostov Region, as well as 154 strike UAVs, including jet-powered Shahed drones, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya decoy drones launched from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, drone system units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 08:30, Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 131 enemy UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other drone types, over the north, south, and east of the country.

Attack on Dnipro kills two, injures six

Hits by the ballistic missile and 23 strike drones were recorded at 20 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at six locations.

New groups of enemy UAVs were also detected in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Odesa, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.