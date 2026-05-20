Taijul's Six-Fer Helps Bangladesh Complete Series Sweep Against Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Sylhet, May 20 (IANS) Bangladesh whitewashed Pakistan in a two-match Test series after spinner Taijul Islam produced a match-winning spell and sealed a well-fought 78-run victory on the final day of the second Test here at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Before 2024, Bangladesh had never beaten Pakistan in a Test match. Now, they have achieved four consecutive victories against their Asian rivals. This latest win also marks their first home Test series victory over Pakistan. Notably, for the first time in their history, Bangladesh have won four successive Test series.

Taijul finished with impressive figures of 6-120, helping the hosts dismiss Pakistan for 358 while defending a target of 436 during the final day.

After resuming on day five following a brief rain interruption, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Sajid Khan added valuable runs in quick time, putting together a key 50-plus stand that pushed the total beyond 350. The duo were looking in great touch and moving their score closer to the winning total.

The partnership was eventually broken by Taijul, who removed Sajid Khan for 28 off 36 balls. Sajid's innings. Soon after, Pakistan lost another wicket when Shoriful Islam dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (94 off 166).

Taijul then completed his six-wicket haul by cleaning up Khurram Shahzad for a duck, bringing the innings and the match to a close.

With this win, Bangladesh have moved above India and into fifth place on the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Earlier, chasing a mammoth total, Pakistan had a shaky start as both their openers, Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais, got out early. Later, Babar Azam forged a 92-run partnership with Shan Masood and stabilised the innings. However, the partnership was eventually broken by Taijul, who sent Babar to the pavilion for 47 runs.

While the next batter, Saud Shakeel, managed just six, leaving Pakistan under pressure at 154-4. Shan played a composed knock of 71 runs, but was eventually dismissed by Taijul as Pakistan slipped further.

Despite the collapse, Rizwan and Salman rebuilt the innings with a crucial stand that pushed Pakistan beyond 200 runs and briefly stabilised the chase.

However, the 134-run partnership was eventually broken when Taijul struck again, removing Salman for a well-compiled 71. Hasan Ali was also removed by Taijul as Pakistan finished Day 4 on 316-7.

Coming to bat after losing the toss, Bangladesh posted 278 runs in the first innings with the help of a brilliant century from Litton Das. While, Khurram Shahzad was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, as he took four wickets.

In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 232 in 57.4 overs, handing the hosts a 46-run lead. Babar Azam top-scored with a fighting 68, while Sajid contributed valuable runs down the order, scoring 38. Nahid Rana and Taijul picked three wickets each for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, who started their second innings with a 46-run lead, added 390 more runs with the help of a century from Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 137 runs to give a mammoth target of 437 runs to the visitors, which the Salman Agha-led side failed to achieve.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 278 & 390 (Mushfiqur Rahim 137, Litton Das 69; Khurram Shahzad 4-86) beat Pakistan 232 & 358 (Mohammad Rizwan 94, Salman Agha 71; Taijul Islam 6-120) by 78 runs.