Russian Army Loses 920 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours
The Russian military has also lost 11,943 (+3) tanks, 24,586 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 42,400 (+60) artillery systems, 1,795 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,388 (+2) air defense systems, aircraft – 436 (+0), helicopters – 353 (+0), ground-based robotic systems – 1,432 (+6), tactical-level UAVs – 301,072 (+1,873), cruise missiles – 4,632 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 97,868 (+268), and specialized equipment – 4,206 (+4).Read also: Attack on Dnipro kill s two, injures six
Data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on May 19, there had been 189 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
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