War Update: 250 Combat Engagements On Front Line, 43 Of Them In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 08:00 on Wednesday, May 20, according to Ukrinform.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, carried out 100 airstrikes, and dropped 289 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 9,168 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,195 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 60 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor also carried out airstrikes, particularly near the settlement of Chernatske in Sumy Region.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force, missile troops, and artillery struck five command posts, three areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems, and three enemy drone control points.

Russian attacks in Sumy region over past 24 hours kill four civilians, wound nine

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, five combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy carried out 86 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Izbytske, Hraniv, Lyman, Radkivka, Vilcha, Vovchanski Khutory, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attempts by Russian forces to advance near Drobysheve, Kopanky, Ozerne, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attempts to advance near Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces did not conduct active operations over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Dovha Balka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 43 assault actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Serhiivka, and Hruzke.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked twice near Oleksandrohrad and Berezove.

In the Huliaipole sector, 23 enemy attacks took place near Rivnopillia, Radisne, Rybne, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance near Bilohiria.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units stopped two enemy attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to May 20, 2026, amount to approximately 1,352,070 personnel, including 920 losses over the past day.