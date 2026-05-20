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SFC Energy AG Secures EUR 2.8 Million Order From International Security Gmbh Accelerated Growth In The Civilian Video Surveillance Market Provides Clear Visibility For 2026
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SFC Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy AG secures EUR 2.8 million order from International Security GmbH – accelerated growth in the civilian video surveillance market provides clear visibility for 2026
20.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SFC Energy AG secures EUR 2.8 million order from International Security GmbH – accelerated growth in the civilian video surveillance market provides clear visibility for 2026
About SFC Energy Group
SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure. Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy's reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries. Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578 ).
About International Security GmbH – Video Guard
We are the leading German provider of technical security and enable comprehensive construction site surveillance day and night. Benefit from the use of state-of-the-art video analysis technology, a customized security concept and specially trained personnel for your construction sites or major projects.
SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: ...
Website: sfc
International Security GmbH – Video Guard contact:
Jessica Rumpel
Phone: +49 151 55556095
Email: ...
Web: videoguard24 20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 169
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0007568578
|WKN:
|756857
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2329810
|
2329810 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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