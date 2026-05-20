Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum receives delivery approval from tire manufacturer Continental for ThermoTireBlack® produced at new milling and pelletizing plant

20.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Pyrum receives delivery approval from tire manufacturer Continental for ThermoTireBlack® produced at new milling and pelletizing plant

Pyrum successfully passes further audit

Milling and pelletizing plant transitioned to regular operation The new milling and pelletizing plant is expected to achieve its maximum production capacity by the third quarter of 2026 Dillingen/Saar, May 20, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the“Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) has received unlimited delivery approval from tire manufacturer Continental for its ThermoTireBlack® (TTB; rCB) produced at the new milling and pelletizing plant at its headquarters in Dillingen/Saar. As a result, Continental has now officially commissioned all the facilities from the plant expansion at Pyrum's main plant. Already in April 2026, the milling and pelletizing plant was transitioned to regular production operations at a capacity of 750 kg/h. As part of this process, Pyrum conducted a short-term capability analysis. This analysis demonstrated that ThermoTireBlack® ensures consistent process conditions and stable, reproducible product quality. Based on this, Continental has granted full supply approval for ThermoTireBlack® (TTB) from the new milling and pelletizing plant following an audit. In particular, the tire manufacturer highlighted the new machine's excellent short-term performance (Ppk). The audit was conducted to approve the TTB for use in tire production at Continental. Following the approval granted in 2024 for the shredding plant as well as the new TAD2 and TAD3 thermolysis reactors, Pyrum now has full supply approval for the entire plant in Dillingen/Saar. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG:“Continental's unlimited delivery approval for our new milling and pelletizing plant is a major milestone for Pyrum. It confirms not only the consistently high quality of our ThermoTireBlack®, but also the industrial maturity of our entire production chain. We are proud to meet the automotive industry's high standards and to further expand our close and trusting partnership with Continental. With the approval of the new plant, we are laying the foundation for further growth and a significant increase in revenue in the current year.” Through additional improvement measures the target maximum TTB production volume is expected to be achieved following a modification of the milling and pelletizing plant in the third quarter of 2026. With the new plant, Pyrum is significantly expanding its production capacity for ThermoTireBlack®. This not only creates the foundation for further broadening the application areas of this system-critical raw material, but also sustainably strengthens the company's position as an industrial raw material producer and technology leader in the field of end-of-life tire pyrolysis. About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tires. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tires and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as TTO (ThermoTireOil) and TTB (ThermoTireBlack) which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products. Contact iron AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email:... Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

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