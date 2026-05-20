Twisha Sharma Case: Magistrate To Hear Plea For 2Nd Autopsy Today, Family Demands CDR Of Over 40 Mobile Numbers

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 20 (IANS) The family of late Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide in her matrimonial house in Bhopal on May 12, issued a fresh statement on Wednesday stating,“an independent medical opinion from a premier national institution will help restore public confidence in the investigation.”

The application was filed on Tuesday before Magistrate Anudita Gupta and the matter is likely to be heard today. The family said the step is intended to ensure transparency and preserve vital forensic evidence in connection with the suspicious circumstances surrounding Twisha's death.

The body has been lying at AIIMS Bhopal for the last eight days, and the family expressed concern that further delay could compromise crucial findings.

“We filed the application only to ensure no doubt remains about the actual cause and circumstances of her death,” Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma said.

The family's statement noted that a press note referred to Giribala Singh, a co-accused in the case who has got interim bail, as“Giri Huyi Bala”.

In its plea, the family has also sought immediate preservation and forensic securing of Call Detail Records, tower location data, electronic communication records, Internet usage logs, WhatsApp and other digital metadata, and related electronic evidence connected to more than 40 mobile numbers.

The family said that if Giribala Singh believes she is innocent, she should support the request for a second postmortem at AIIMS Delhi.

“After all forensic procedures are complete, Twisha's mortal remains can be cremated peacefully and with dignity,” Twisha's father said.

The family also raised apprehension that obstruction or delay by influential persons could lead to deterioration of evidence due to decomposition.“We fear that unnecessary procedural delay may irreversibly affect crucial forensic findings and prejudice the cause of justice,” Sharma stated.

The statement objected to reports that a person currently on bail allegedly used official judicial office premises to address the media and make statements against the deceased. The family said Twisha is not alive to defend herself against public allegations.

The family questioned whether ordinary citizens have protection under law when influential persons are involved, or whether public institutions can be used to influence narratives against a deceased victim who can no longer speak for herself.