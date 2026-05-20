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Landmark FIA Report Highlights Major Achievements In Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says Federation will continue to innovate, strengthen frameworks, and raise standards in motorsport and mobility
Dubai, UAE, 20thMay 2026: The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has published its 2025 Sustainability and Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) report, highlighting major achievements in shaping the future of motorsport and mobility for its diverse global community. The FIA, the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, continued to drive progress at the intersection of innovation, inclusion, and access through 2025. In environmental sustainability, it strengthened frameworks and tools to support Member Clubs, championships and events in managing their impact, while also taking steps to accelerate its own decarbonisation strategy. In D&I, it continued to expand participation, strengthen career pathways, and build a more inclusive environment across motor sport and mobility. H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said :“ Our diversity is our strength. Looking ahead, our direction is clear. We will continue to innovate, strengthen frameworks, and raise standards. Together, we are shaping a future in which motorsport and mobility are not only more sustainable, but more inclusive, accessible, and truly reflective of the diverse global community we serve.” The landmark FIA report highlighted several key environmental achievements including:
Dubai, UAE, 20thMay 2026: The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has published its 2025 Sustainability and Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) report, highlighting major achievements in shaping the future of motorsport and mobility for its diverse global community. The FIA, the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, continued to drive progress at the intersection of innovation, inclusion, and access through 2025. In environmental sustainability, it strengthened frameworks and tools to support Member Clubs, championships and events in managing their impact, while also taking steps to accelerate its own decarbonisation strategy. In D&I, it continued to expand participation, strengthen career pathways, and build a more inclusive environment across motor sport and mobility. H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said :“ Our diversity is our strength. Looking ahead, our direction is clear. We will continue to innovate, strengthen frameworks, and raise standards. Together, we are shaping a future in which motorsport and mobility are not only more sustainable, but more inclusive, accessible, and truly reflective of the diverse global community we serve.” The landmark FIA report highlighted several key environmental achievements including:
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Grew the FIA's flagship Environmental Accreditation Programme to 260+ accredited organisations (a 37% YOY increase) with a record 70 new accreditations, 33 renewals and nine upgrades.
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Increased sustainability grants by 24% to €340,000, supporting projects on emissions reduction, biodiversity, mobility access and education.
Approved the first technical and safety regulations for liquid hydrogen- powered vehicles, marking a historic step toward low carbon competition.
Welcomed 1,000+ participants in the FIA's Sustainable Innovation Series.
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Maintained commitment to reduce absolute emissions by 2030.
Absolute emissions increased by 16% year-on-year against a backdrop of increased headcount and the opening of a new office in London.
Logistics-related emissions lowered by 2%, supported by HVO-powered DHL trucks across the European race calendar.
Overall impact of logistics footprint reduced by 22% through the ramp-up of investments in Sustainable Aviation Fuels.
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