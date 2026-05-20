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US Dollar Gains Amid Higher Treasury Yields And Ongoing Geopolitical Concerns
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) "The US dollar advanced on Tuesday, supported by higher Treasury yields and ongoing concerns about the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. While President Trump announced a pause in a planned military operation in Iran, the lack of clarity and progress in the region could continue to fuel safe-haven demand, supporting the US urrency.
At the same time, the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz could keep oil prices elevated. The resulting inflation concerns may continue to support Treasury yields and reinforce a more “estrictive “hig”er-for-longer” policy narrative. Markets have priced some probability of tighter policy next year, although economist consensus still leans toward the Fed staying on hold through 2026.
The macroeconomic backdrop has also contributed to the stronger tone. Fresh labour market data indicated that hiring activity continued to strengthen, with private employment gains accelerating for a second consecutive week. The figures reinforce the perception that the US economy remains relatively resilient, favouring a less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve.
Attention now shifts toward the release of the FOMC minutes tomorrow, which could provide clearer insight into policymaker’’ thinking on inflation risks and the future path of monetary policy."
At the same time, the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz could keep oil prices elevated. The resulting inflation concerns may continue to support Treasury yields and reinforce a more “estrictive “hig”er-for-longer” policy narrative. Markets have priced some probability of tighter policy next year, although economist consensus still leans toward the Fed staying on hold through 2026.
The macroeconomic backdrop has also contributed to the stronger tone. Fresh labour market data indicated that hiring activity continued to strengthen, with private employment gains accelerating for a second consecutive week. The figures reinforce the perception that the US economy remains relatively resilient, favouring a less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve.
Attention now shifts toward the release of the FOMC minutes tomorrow, which could provide clearer insight into policymaker’’ thinking on inflation risks and the future path of monetary policy."
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