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Statement by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi on the Launch of the International Space Cooperation Programme
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Secretary-General of the Supreme Space Council and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, affirmed that the launch of the International Space Cooperation Programme represents a new strategic milestone in the development of the national space sector. He noted that it serves as a practical implementation of the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2031, which aims to build a resilient national space ecosystem that attracts investment by leveraging scientific diplomacy to forge global partnerships that support international development and stability efforts.
"Over the past few years, the UAE has successfully achieved qualitative leaps in the space sector, thanks to the support and guidance of our wise leadership," His Excellency said. "Spending on space research and development has increased ninefold since 2019, with total investments in the UAE space sector now exceeding AED44 billion, and furthermore, the country completed the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2030 a full five years ahead of schedule. These indicators reflect the national ecosystem's readiness to transition into a new phase based on developing advanced technologies and expanding global partnerships with the potential to create sustainable economic and technological impact.”
His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi added: “The launch of the International Space Cooperation Programme marks a pivotal moment as the national space sector transitions from a foundational phase to one of active influence in shaping the global space economy. This transition will be achieved by developing qualitative, strategic partnerships that enhance the sector's competitiveness, accelerate technology localisation and encourage greater contributions from the private sector and future space industries to the ecosystem's growth. Ultimately, this directly supports our strategic goals to double the number of countries receiving UAE space exports and double the returns of the space economy by 2031.”
"Over the past few years, the UAE has successfully achieved qualitative leaps in the space sector, thanks to the support and guidance of our wise leadership," His Excellency said. "Spending on space research and development has increased ninefold since 2019, with total investments in the UAE space sector now exceeding AED44 billion, and furthermore, the country completed the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2030 a full five years ahead of schedule. These indicators reflect the national ecosystem's readiness to transition into a new phase based on developing advanced technologies and expanding global partnerships with the potential to create sustainable economic and technological impact.”
His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi added: “The launch of the International Space Cooperation Programme marks a pivotal moment as the national space sector transitions from a foundational phase to one of active influence in shaping the global space economy. This transition will be achieved by developing qualitative, strategic partnerships that enhance the sector's competitiveness, accelerate technology localisation and encourage greater contributions from the private sector and future space industries to the ecosystem's growth. Ultimately, this directly supports our strategic goals to double the number of countries receiving UAE space exports and double the returns of the space economy by 2031.”
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