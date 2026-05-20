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Source of Fate honours the leading broker partners driving the sales success of Miraggio on Al Marjan Island
(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) Dubai, May 20, 2026: Source of Fate Properties (SOF), a high-end luxury real estate developer in the UAE under the Wheel of Fate Group, honoured top-performing broker partners at its Sales Incentives Awards. The ceremony recognised their exceptional contributions to the sales success of Miraggio on Al Marjan Island.
This initiative reflects Source of Fate’s ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with the brokerage community, rewarding outstanding sales performance, and driving long-term engagement around Miraggio, the company’s premium waterfront development. It celebrated individual agents and agencies that achieved major sales milestones, while strengthening Miraggio’s position as one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most prestigious lifestyle-led residential destinations.
Dr. Majid Jack Hsiung, General Manager of Source of Fate Properties, said: “Broker partners are instrumental to the success of premium developments, particularly in high-growth destinations such as Ras Al Khaimah. Through the Sales Incentives Awards, we are pleased to recognise agencies and agents whose market expertise and outstanding performance have strengthened Miraggio’s position as a leading waterfront destination on Al Marjan Island. The strong demand for luxury waterfront developments continues to reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a lifestyle and investment destination. This momentum supports our vision for Miraggio as a benchmark for elevated coastal living in the UAE.”
The campaign involved felicitating exceptional sales achievements with aspirational experiences and luxury incentives. As part of the incentive program, the developer rewarded agents who achieved more than AED 5 million in Miraggio sales with a one-day supercar rental experience. Recognised achievers included Adam Dubiella from Infinity Empire Properties, Ambarish Jethwani from BLB Real Estate, Anna Gigoryeve-Kanaeva from VG Global Real Estate, Edward Halabi from LUXDP Real Estate, James Phillips from Allsopp & Allsopp, Sam Ashton from Savills, Onur Kahraman from Suna Properties, and Varun Bhola from PJ International Real Estate.
Agents who surpassed AED 25 million in Miraggio sales were awarded luxury watches. Award recipients included Martin Leivars from Savills, Przemyslaw Glaner from Infinity Empire Properties, and Reis Ash from Tyron Ash International Real Estate.
Among agencies, Oak Tree Real Estate was named the top-performing brokerage and awarded a one-week supercar rental incentive, while Infinity Empire, Tyron Ash International Real Estate, and Savills were also recognised for their outstanding performances.
Meanwhile, as Miraggio continues to record strong sales traction, Source of Fate Properties has extended its 20/40/40 payment plan, — 20% on booking, 40% on project completion, and 40% two-year post-handover — reflecting sustained buyer confidence in the project and continued demand for luxury waterfront living on Al Marjan Island.
Miraggio’s location on the island places it within one of the UAE’s fastest-growing waterfront investment destinations. According to the latest market update, average prices per square foot on the man-made archipelago increased by approximately 21 per cent, highlighting the growing demand for premium coastal developments in Ras Al Khaimah.
The awards program strengthens Source of Fate Properties’ relationship with the brokerage community while reinforcing Miraggio’s identity as a project associated with luxury waterfront living, ambition, and achievement.
This initiative reflects Source of Fate’s ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with the brokerage community, rewarding outstanding sales performance, and driving long-term engagement around Miraggio, the company’s premium waterfront development. It celebrated individual agents and agencies that achieved major sales milestones, while strengthening Miraggio’s position as one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most prestigious lifestyle-led residential destinations.
Dr. Majid Jack Hsiung, General Manager of Source of Fate Properties, said: “Broker partners are instrumental to the success of premium developments, particularly in high-growth destinations such as Ras Al Khaimah. Through the Sales Incentives Awards, we are pleased to recognise agencies and agents whose market expertise and outstanding performance have strengthened Miraggio’s position as a leading waterfront destination on Al Marjan Island. The strong demand for luxury waterfront developments continues to reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a lifestyle and investment destination. This momentum supports our vision for Miraggio as a benchmark for elevated coastal living in the UAE.”
The campaign involved felicitating exceptional sales achievements with aspirational experiences and luxury incentives. As part of the incentive program, the developer rewarded agents who achieved more than AED 5 million in Miraggio sales with a one-day supercar rental experience. Recognised achievers included Adam Dubiella from Infinity Empire Properties, Ambarish Jethwani from BLB Real Estate, Anna Gigoryeve-Kanaeva from VG Global Real Estate, Edward Halabi from LUXDP Real Estate, James Phillips from Allsopp & Allsopp, Sam Ashton from Savills, Onur Kahraman from Suna Properties, and Varun Bhola from PJ International Real Estate.
Agents who surpassed AED 25 million in Miraggio sales were awarded luxury watches. Award recipients included Martin Leivars from Savills, Przemyslaw Glaner from Infinity Empire Properties, and Reis Ash from Tyron Ash International Real Estate.
Among agencies, Oak Tree Real Estate was named the top-performing brokerage and awarded a one-week supercar rental incentive, while Infinity Empire, Tyron Ash International Real Estate, and Savills were also recognised for their outstanding performances.
Meanwhile, as Miraggio continues to record strong sales traction, Source of Fate Properties has extended its 20/40/40 payment plan, — 20% on booking, 40% on project completion, and 40% two-year post-handover — reflecting sustained buyer confidence in the project and continued demand for luxury waterfront living on Al Marjan Island.
Miraggio’s location on the island places it within one of the UAE’s fastest-growing waterfront investment destinations. According to the latest market update, average prices per square foot on the man-made archipelago increased by approximately 21 per cent, highlighting the growing demand for premium coastal developments in Ras Al Khaimah.
The awards program strengthens Source of Fate Properties’ relationship with the brokerage community while reinforcing Miraggio’s identity as a project associated with luxury waterfront living, ambition, and achievement.
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