Qatar Central Bank Sets Up 52 Eidiya Atms Across 10 Locations Ahead Of Eid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the availability of its Eidiya ATM service starting on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at various convenient locations around Qatar.

It announced that a total of 52 ATMs will be available at 10 locations, allowing users to withdraw Qatari Riyal bills of 5, 10, 50, 100, and 200 denominations.

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The locations of Eidiya ATMs:

5 ATMs at Place Vendome Mall

5 ATMs at Mall of Qatar

5 ATMs at Al-Wakrah Old Souq

4 ATMs at Ezdan Mall Wakrah

8 ATMs at Doha Festival City (DFC)

5 ATMs at Al-Hazm Mall

5 ATMs at West Walk

5 ATMs at Al-Khor Mall

5 ATMs at Al-Meera (Muaither)

5 ATMs at Al-Meera (Al-Thumama)

Qatar Central Bank added that the service will operate through newly upgraded ATM machines featuring improved operational efficiency and higher cash-dispensing capacity.

This service comes as part of the overall effort to preserve the Qatari heritage and culture of the practice of Eidi, which is the gifting of money to young children.