TMC Hits Back At BJP, Calls KMC Notice Reports On Abhishek 'False'

AITC Hits Back at 'Fabricated' Reports

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday hit back at reports of a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) notice allegedly linked to party National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, labelling the claims "completely false, fabricated, and devoid of any credibility."

In an official statement, the AITC accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "unofficially leaking" the notice to local media and social media platforms to orchestrate a smear campaign against Banerjee and other senior leaders. "We have come across media coverage and posts related to a KMC notice that was leaked 'unofficially' by the BJP - highlighting multiple properties allegedly linked to AITC National General Secretary and Hon'ble MP Shri Abhishek Banerjee while also attempting to associate other leaders with the matter," the statement said.

The statement added that "the notice and the media coverage over the last few days are completely false, fabricated and devoid of any credibility." The party also urged journalists to independently verify the facts instead of "propagating narratives being fed by the BJP."

"Any journalist with a basic sense of ethics and understanding can visit the mentioned addresses or call the numbers cited in the said notice to verify the facts rather than merely propagating narratives being fed by the BJP," the statement read. The AITC further warned of legal action against "false reporting or misleading posts." "We urge the media fraternity to exercise sensitivity & responsibility instead of promoting such fabricated posts and stories. Any false reporting or misleading posts will be dealt with appropriately in accordance with the provisions of law before the competent court," the party said.

BJP's Allegations

The controversy comes after senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that several individuals linked to the TMC had amassed large numbers of properties. "I have told the municipal affairs secretary and KMC commissioner about 4 names: Raju Naskar from Beleghata, who has 18 properties; Sona Pappu from Kasba, who has 24 properties; Nephew Abhishek Banerjee... has 24 properties; Javed Khan's son, who has 90 properties. These people have looted... in the coming days, the BJP government will legally put these corrupt people behind bars," Adhikari said.

Suspended Leader Weighs In

Earlier, suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta had referred to a KMC notice allegedly issued under Section 400(1), claiming that authorities could initiate demolition action if satisfactory documents were not provided. "When they (TMC) were in power, they managed to legitimise all their misdeeds; but now, that power is gone; the law is taking its own course. The KMC has issued a notice under Section 400(1). You are required to respond to it, furnishing the necessary documents; if you fail to provide a satisfactory response, you must either demolish the structure yourself, or the authorities will come and demolish it. Today, a change has swept through Bengal, and the balance of power has shifted. If there is one person responsible for the current plight of the Trinamool Congress today, it is Abhishek Banerjee," Dutta told ANI.

'My Fight Will Continue': Abhishek Banerjee

Meanwhile, AITC is scheduled to protest on May 21 at Howrah Station, Sealdah Station and near Ballygunge against the BJP's alleged "bulldozer culture" and targeting of hawkers and minority communities. Addressing party legislators earlier, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Let them do whatever they want... raze down my home, send notice... I won't bow down over these things. Come what may, my fight will continue against the BJP."

Political Tensions Escalate

The statement comes amid escalating political tensions in West Bengal following the recent Assembly election results in which the BJP secured 207 seats, ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)