Amaal Mallik On Losing 60+ Projects Due To 'Powerful People'

Music composer Amaal Mallik has opened up about a difficult phase in his career, claiming that powerful people in the music and film industry have kept him away from several projects. Amaal, on Tuesday, took to his X account to share a long note for his fans, where he spoke about losing work, tough conditions and what he called "award worthy politics" in the industry.

'Lost Over 60 Projects'

Sharing how many projects he lost over the years, Amaal wrote, "My Dear #AMAALIANS 2019 to 2026 The big boys in powerful positions have got me out of more than 60 odd projects. 20 films toh maine khud hi mana kar diye as it was beneath me to work in those setups.. The musician in me wouldn't be able to respect himself." The composer said he continued to work for his fans despite these setbacks. Talking about doing his "bit" for listeners, he added, "I still did my bit, and will always do my best to put music and shoot videos whenever possible for my fans, with or without the movies.. No regrets at all, it's their loss. But somehow it becomes a loss to my listeners & fans, and I'm sorry for that but I need to make it clear to all of you." Goodnight twitter/2Dqbo20vCj - Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) May 19, 2026

'Mixed Syndicate of Egoistic Humans'

Amaal further said that he has been trying to work with honesty for the last eight years, but things have not been easy for him. He claimed that his habit of speaking the truth about the industry has made some people more upset. Calling it a "mixed syndicate," Amaal wrote, "There are some very powerful set of people that don't want me to be part of their films or any film for a matter of fact, and it's not just labels, it's beyond that NOW, it's a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans. I will not name them today but their time will come someday and the lord above will show them their place. All of them are playing award worthy politics for almost 8 years now and that's why you hear less of my music in films".

'Can't Be Part of Petty Groupism'

He also said he cannot be part of "petty groupism" or any power circle. Asking fans to support his independent music, he added, "I can't be part of a clout, a power setup, or be part of petty groupism. Even the NEPOTISM isn't working. So mujhe maaf karo..... Mera indie music suno (So forgive me..... Listen to my indie music). If a film song comes great, if not then don't fret". (ANI)

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