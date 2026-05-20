Udhampur Heatwave: Jakhani Park's Seasonal Flowers Dry Up Early

A sudden, unseasonal spike in temperatures has dealt a heavy blow to the vibrant landscapes of Jakhani Park, a premier tourist stopover in Udhampur. The premature heatwave has caused the park's hybrid seasonal flowers to dry up well ahead of their natural lifecycle, shortening their expected bloom time.

Strategically located along the bustling Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Jakhani Park serves as a crucial recreational hub and a visual treat for thousands of travellers journeying toward Patnitop, Srinagar, and other major destinations across the region.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Floriculture Officer Pawan Kumar said that the unexpected weather shift has directly disrupted the garden's natural cycle. "Due to the recent temperature rise, the seasonal blooms that we plant are getting affected," Kumar told ANI.

"The general longevity of these flowers would be till the end of May, but due to the heat, they are drying up prematurely."

Mitigation Efforts and Future Plans

In a race against the rising thermometer, the Floriculture Department has overhauled its daily maintenance strategy to protect the surviving flora and maintain the park's scenic appeal. Workers have shifted watering schedules exclusively to the evening hours to prevent water from evaporating instantly and to cool the scorched soil. Active efforts are being made to stretch the remaining lifespan of the current flowers so passing tourists can still enjoy the vibrant colours.

Looking ahead, the department is already prepping for the next seasonal transition. Kumar noted that they plan to introduce new, heat-adapted seasonal seedlings within the next 15 to 20 days.

"We do irrigation on the flower beds in the evening to protect them from heat. We are trying to extend the longevity of the plants so that the tourists get to enjoy the bloom," the officer added.

Looking ahead, Kumar mentioned that preparations are already underway to adapt to the changing seasonal cycle. "Fifteen to twenty days from now, we will plant the new seasonal seedlings," he said.

Visitor Turnout Remains High

While the blazing daytime sun has taken a toll on the flowers, Jakhani Park's popularity among visitors remains resilient. The park has recently undergone recreational upgrades, making it an attractive refuge once the sun goes down. "We have installed children's equipment that has pushed the footfall, especially in evenings," Kumar highlighted, noting that families and tourists continue to flock to the park in large numbers to unwind during the cooler hours of the day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)