Nine People Trapped Inside Lift For Nearly An Hour At Karnataka Mall, Rescued (WATCH)

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Karnataka's Shivamogga after nine people were trapped inside a malfunctioning lift at the Vishal Mart building, triggering panic and forcing emergency teams into an intense hour-long mission to bring them out safely.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Sunday when the lift reportedly suffered a technical failure while descending from the second floor, leaving all nine occupants stranded inside with no way to escape.

Repeated attempts by mall staff to reopen the lift doors failed. One of the trapped individuals managed to contact the 112 emergency helpline, prompting an immediate response from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

A now-viral video from the scene captured the rescue effort, showing emergency personnel gathered around the stalled lift.

कर्नाटक के शिवमोग्गा स्थित विशाल मार्ट में रविवार रात बड़ा हादसा टल गया। तकनीकी खराबी के चलते लिफ्ट बीच में फंस गई, जिसमें 9 लोग करीब एक घंटे तक अंदर कैद रहे। फायर एंड इमरजेंसी टीम ने कटर मशीन की मदद से सभी को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। घटना के दौरान एक महिला की तबीयत भी बिगड़ गई।... twitter/Pq6aqkDZIh

- KHABAR FAST (@Khabarfast) May 20, 2026

Officials were seen carefully assessing the situation before launching the rescue operation, using specialised tools and methods to avoid injuring those trapped inside.

As the operation dragged on, firefighters worked to force open the jammed lift doors. Some personnel crouched near the narrow opening attempting to pry it apart, while others coordinated the rescue from outside. When multiple efforts failed, rescuers eventually brought in a cutter machine, which was used to help break open the lift and reach the trapped occupants.

After nearly an hour of intense efforts, the lift doors were finally forced open and all nine occupants were rescued one by one. Visuals showed several shaken individuals cautiously stepping out as emergency responders guided them to safety.

One woman reportedly developed health complications during the ordeal, likely due to stress and prolonged confinement inside the stalled lift. However, all nine people were ultimately rescued safely without major injuries.