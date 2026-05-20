Drishyam 3 OTT Update: When And Where Mohanlal's Thriller Will Stream Online Check Here

Fans are eagerly waiting for Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, one of the most anticipated Malayalam crime thrillers. With its theatrical release set for May 21, curiosity is also growing around its OTT release window and digital streaming platform.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Mohanlal's upcoming Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday celebrations. The movie is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas under Antony Perumbavoor's banner.

Along with its theatrical release, the OTT streaming deal for Drishyam 3 has reportedly been finalised. Like the previous two films in the franchise, the third installment is also expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Reports suggest the makers have planned a theatrical window of around 30 to 35 days before its digital premiere.

The recently released trailer has increased excitement among viewers. This time, the story revolves around a mysterious third person targeting Georgekutty's family. Unlike previous parts, the danger does not come directly from the police. The suspense-filled trailer hints at another gripping mystery that Mohanlal's character must solve to protect his loved ones.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Esther Anil, and Ansiba Hassan in key roles. According to reports, Drishyam 3 has been mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 100 crore. Fans are already rushing to book first-day-first-show tickets for the much-awaited thriller.