Drishyam 3: Want To Know Mohanlal's Fee? Actor Charged THIS Whopping Amount!

The much-anticipated Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 is all set for a theatrical release on May 21, 2026. The film marks the return of Georgekutty and his family in the third chapter of the hugely popular crime franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. Since its first installment in 2013, the Drishyam series has remained one of Malayalam cinema's most successful and talked-about franchises.

Ahead of its release, reports regarding the cast's remuneration have gone viral online, especially the earnings of the lead actors reprising their roles from earlier films.

Mohanlal Reportedly Receives Major Pay Hike for Drishyam 3

According to media reports, superstar Mohanlal has allegedly been paid around ₹20 crore for Drishyam 3. This marks a significant jump compared to his earlier earnings in the franchise, where he reportedly received ₹5–6 crore for the first film and around ₹10–12 crore for Drishyam 2. The reported increase highlights the massive success and commercial value of the franchise, with Mohanlal continuing to remain at its centre as Georgekutty. However, it is important to note that these figures have not been officially confirmed by the makers.

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Supporting Cast Remuneration Also Sees Changes

The reports also shed light on the earnings of other key actors. Meena, who plays Rani George, reportedly earned between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh in the earlier films, and her remuneration for Drishyam 3 is speculated to be around ₹75 lakh. Esther Anil, who portrays Anu George, is said to have earned approximately ₹25 lakh across the franchise. Meanwhile, Ansiba Hassan, who plays Anju George, has reportedly received around ₹1 crore for the third installment. These figures reflect an overall rise in the cast's valuation as the franchise continues to grow in popularity.

Drishyam 3 Team and Production Details

Apart from the returning lead cast, the film also features actors such as Siddique, Asha Sharath, and Murali Gopy in important roles. The screenplay and direction are handled by Jeethu Joseph, with cinematography by Satheesh Kurup and music composed by Anil Johnson. Editing duties are managed by Vinayak VS. The film is backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, a banner closely associated with Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor. The production house has been instrumental in backing several successful Mohanlal-led projects over the years.

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Anticipation Builds for the Next Chapter in the Franchise

Drishyam 3 is expected to continue the gripping storyline from the previous installment, which focused on Georgekutty's efforts to protect his family as a reopened investigation threatened to expose the past. With the release date approaching, audience expectations remain high for another intense and suspense-driven narrative. While the reported salary figures have added to the buzz, fans are largely focused on how the story unfolds in this highly awaited continuation of the franchise.