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Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C. R. Paatil Chairs 6Th Governing Body Meeting Of NERIWALM In Guwahati
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 19 May 2026, Delhi: The 6th Meeting of the Governing Body of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), an institute under the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, was held today in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Shri C. R. Paatil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti and President of the Governing Body, NERIWALM.
Prior to the commencement of the meeting, Shri C. R. Paatil virtually inaugurated the newly constructed International Hostel-cum-Guest House of NERIWALM, marking a significant step towards strengthening the institute's infrastructure and academic facilities.
The Governing Body reviewed the institute's achievements, approved key institutional matters and deliberated on future strategies for strengthening water and land management in the North Eastern Region. The Governing Body approved the Annual Report and Audited Accounts for FY 2024–25 and appreciated NERIWALM's continued progress in capacity building, research and academic activities.
During the year, NERIWALM exceeded its training targets by organising 71 training programmes benefitting more than 2,800 participants, while continuing its specialised M.Tech. and Ph.D. programmes in Water Resource Management.
The Governing Body also deliberated on important amendments to the Memorandum of Association (MoA), including a proposal to conduct Achievement Review Committee assessments every three years instead of five years, and renaming the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) as the Academic Advisory Committee (AAC) to further strengthen academic governance.
The meeting reviewed NERIWALM's expanding role in externally funded projects, including studies on sustainable irrigation development in Assam, economic impacts of Brahmaputra water diversion, water harvesting planning and traditional water management practices in North East India.
A major agenda item included the proposal for establishment of an Irrigation Field Laboratory and Demonstration Farm aimed at enhancing research, field demonstrations and dissemination of irrigation technologies in the region.
The Governing Body also discussed recommendations relating to scholarship support for M.Tech. and Ph.D. students, faculty development, strengthening research capabilities and advancing studies in climate and GIS-based applications in water resources management.
Further, the meeting reviewed findings of a significant study on livelihood challenges faced by erosion-affected families in the Brahmaputra Valley and deliberated on sustainable rehabilitation and livelihood interventions for displaced communities.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister emphasised the importance of scientific water management, capacity building and greater state engagement to address emerging challenges in the North Eastern Region. He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening NERIWALM's role as a centre of excellence in water and land management.
The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Uzzal Mani Hazarika, Director, NERIWALM and Member Secretary of the Governing Body.
Prior to the commencement of the meeting, Shri C. R. Paatil virtually inaugurated the newly constructed International Hostel-cum-Guest House of NERIWALM, marking a significant step towards strengthening the institute's infrastructure and academic facilities.
The Governing Body reviewed the institute's achievements, approved key institutional matters and deliberated on future strategies for strengthening water and land management in the North Eastern Region. The Governing Body approved the Annual Report and Audited Accounts for FY 2024–25 and appreciated NERIWALM's continued progress in capacity building, research and academic activities.
During the year, NERIWALM exceeded its training targets by organising 71 training programmes benefitting more than 2,800 participants, while continuing its specialised M.Tech. and Ph.D. programmes in Water Resource Management.
The Governing Body also deliberated on important amendments to the Memorandum of Association (MoA), including a proposal to conduct Achievement Review Committee assessments every three years instead of five years, and renaming the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) as the Academic Advisory Committee (AAC) to further strengthen academic governance.
The meeting reviewed NERIWALM's expanding role in externally funded projects, including studies on sustainable irrigation development in Assam, economic impacts of Brahmaputra water diversion, water harvesting planning and traditional water management practices in North East India.
A major agenda item included the proposal for establishment of an Irrigation Field Laboratory and Demonstration Farm aimed at enhancing research, field demonstrations and dissemination of irrigation technologies in the region.
The Governing Body also discussed recommendations relating to scholarship support for M.Tech. and Ph.D. students, faculty development, strengthening research capabilities and advancing studies in climate and GIS-based applications in water resources management.
Further, the meeting reviewed findings of a significant study on livelihood challenges faced by erosion-affected families in the Brahmaputra Valley and deliberated on sustainable rehabilitation and livelihood interventions for displaced communities.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister emphasised the importance of scientific water management, capacity building and greater state engagement to address emerging challenges in the North Eastern Region. He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening NERIWALM's role as a centre of excellence in water and land management.
The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Uzzal Mani Hazarika, Director, NERIWALM and Member Secretary of the Governing Body.
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