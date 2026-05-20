Azerbaijani Oil Declines In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $0.86, or 0.73%, on May 19 from the previous level, coming in at $117.3 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.81, or 0.7%, to $114.9 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.79, or 0.84%, to $93.43 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.22, or 0.19%, to $114.68 per barrel.

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