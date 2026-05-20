Top WUF13 Participants Showcase National Costumes In Baku, Turning Forum Into Global Cultural Pavilion (PHOTO)
More than 40,000 participants from 182 countries have registered for the event, according to Trend Life. Alongside futuristic pavilions and discussions on sustainable development, visitors are being captivated by the colorful traditional attire worn by delegations from across the globe.
Held from May 17–22 through a partnership between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan, WUF13 has brought together architects, urban planners, policymakers, and cultural representatives from every continent.
Throughout the forum grounds, national costumes have turned exhibition corridors into what many attendees describe as a living cultural exhibition. Delegates are using traditional clothing to highlight their countries' identities, histories, and artistic heritage.
Set against the backdrop of high-tech displays and digital presentations, the traditional garments have also underscored a key message of the forum: sustainable urban development cannot be separated from the preservation of cultural heritage and national identity.--
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