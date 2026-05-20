WUF13 In Baku Hosts Panel Discussion On Climate-Housing Nexus

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A panel discussion titled "The Climate-Housing Nexus" is underway within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

During the session, participants discuss opportunities for scaling up climate-resilient housing without exacerbating social inequality or displacing local populations.

The panel focuses on sustainable housing construction, urban adaptation to climate change, social equity, housing affordability, and the prevention of forced displacement. Representatives of international organizations, along with experts in urban planning, sustainable development, and housing policy, speak at the event. Following the discussions, participants expect to put forward proposals and recommendations aimed at developing inclusive and sustainable housing solutions in the face of climate challenges.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

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