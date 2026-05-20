WUF13 Hosts Conference On Youth Role In Urban Planning And Decolonization

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An international conference titled "The Role of Youth in Decolonizing Urbanization" is underway within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The Baku Initiative Group organized the event, which marks the first international meeting of the Global Youth Platform of the South-an initiative established under the organization's auspices by young representatives from various countries worldwide.

During the session, participants discuss the role of youth in overcoming the consequences of colonialism and neocolonialism, alongside mechanisms for expanding international cooperation among representatives of the Global South.

The conference focuses on strengthening coordination between youth organizations from different regions, raising awareness about discrimination and human rights violations against minorities, and promoting practical international initiatives in this field.

Representatives from 22 countries, including members of the Global Youth Platform of the South from current and former colonies, participate in the event. The attendee lineup comprises young researchers, international law experts, healthcare professionals, youth leaders, representatives of political parties and pro-independence organizations, and university students.

The United Nations Youth Office also participates in the conference for the first time.

Following the discussions, participants expect to put forward proposals and recommendations aimed at fostering international youth solidarity and increasing the efficiency of joint actions regarding decolonization and human rights protection.

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