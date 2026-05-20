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Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing Of Interim Financial Statements


2026-05-20 02:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“ Falcon )

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

20 May 2026 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2026 and 2025 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis (“ MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed interim financial statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2026, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“ SEDAR+”) at and on Falcon's website at .

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

  • The definitive agreement entered into between Falcon and Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE: TBN, ASX: TBN) is progressing and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald +44 131 220 9771


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

Three months ended
31 March 2026
$'000		 Three months ended
31 March 2025
$'000
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue - -
- -
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses (45) (40)
General and administrative expenses (981) (491)
Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (109) 77
(1,135) (454)
Results from operating activities (1,135) (454)
Finance income 34 98
Finance expense (150) (141)
Net finance expense (116) (43)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,251) (497)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company (1,250) (497)
Non-controlling interests (1) -
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,251) (497)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted ($0.001) ($0.000)

* For details on expenses related to discontinued operations please refer to the interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2026 and 2025 which are available on .


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)

At 31 March
2026
$'000		 At 31 December
2025
$'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets 59,066 56,797
Right of use assets - 4
Decommissioning deposits 2,751 2,798
Restricted cash 35 35
61,852 59,634
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 197 1,282
Accounts receivable 212 173
409 1,455
Total assets 62,261 61,089
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital 406,684 406,684
Contributed surplus 47,446 47,446
Deficit (413,992) (412,742)
40,138 41,388
Non-controlling interests 680 681
Total equity 40,818 42,069
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision 17,474 17,261
17,474 17,261
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,969 1,753
Lease liability - 6
3,969 1,759
Total liabilities 21,443 19,020
Total equity and liabilities 62,261 61,089

* For details on assets held for sale and liabilities directly associated with assets in a disposal group held for sale please refer to the interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2026 and 2025 which are available on .


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Three months ended 31 March
2026
$'000		 2025
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the period (1,251) (497)
Adjustments for:
Amortisation of right of use assets 5 -
Net finance expense 116 43
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities 109 (77)
Change in non-cash working capital:
Increase in accounts receivable (40) (110)
(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (58) 19
Net cash used in operating activities (1,119) (622)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received 1 8
Exploration and evaluation assets - (2,384)
Legacy exploration permit bonds refund - 19
R&D Tax incentive refund - 2,962
Net cash generated by investing activities 1 605
Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,118) (17)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 33 90
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,282 6,823
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 197 6,896

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars“$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at .


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