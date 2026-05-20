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Torrential Rains Trigger Floods in Central China
(MENAFN) Heavy downpours and severe flooding in central China have resulted in five fatalities and left 11 individuals unaccounted for, according to a news agency, which cited local officials on Wednesday.
The Emergency Management and Safety Production Committee of Shimen County in Hunan province reported that the intense rainfall began on May 17. The deluge led to widespread flooding, impacting 23 townships and districts throughout the county.
Rescue teams continued their operations, searching for those missing while also providing assistance to residents affected by the rising waters.
In the neighboring province of Hubei, emergency crews employed a bulldozer to evacuate people stranded in Jingzhou, as conventional vehicles were unable to access the inundated area.
China regularly experiences destructive floods during its annual rainy season, with central and southern regions being particularly vulnerable.
The Emergency Management and Safety Production Committee of Shimen County in Hunan province reported that the intense rainfall began on May 17. The deluge led to widespread flooding, impacting 23 townships and districts throughout the county.
Rescue teams continued their operations, searching for those missing while also providing assistance to residents affected by the rising waters.
In the neighboring province of Hubei, emergency crews employed a bulldozer to evacuate people stranded in Jingzhou, as conventional vehicles were unable to access the inundated area.
China regularly experiences destructive floods during its annual rainy season, with central and southern regions being particularly vulnerable.
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