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5.9- Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Japan
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck southern Japan on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey confirmed.
The tremor hit at 11:46 a.m. local time (0246 GMT) at a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles) beneath the surface — deep enough to broadly disperse seismic energy across the region.
The Disaster Management Division of the Japanese prime minister's office reported that shaking was felt across multiple areas of southern Japan, with a seismic intensity of lower 5 registered in Southern Amami in Kagoshima province. A seismic intensity of lower 5 typically denotes strong shaking sufficient to topple unsecured objects and unsettle residents.
No casualties or structural damage were immediately reported. Authorities did not issue a tsunami warning following the quake. Japan, one of the world's most seismically active nations, sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire and regularly experiences tremors of varying magnitude.
The tremor hit at 11:46 a.m. local time (0246 GMT) at a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles) beneath the surface — deep enough to broadly disperse seismic energy across the region.
The Disaster Management Division of the Japanese prime minister's office reported that shaking was felt across multiple areas of southern Japan, with a seismic intensity of lower 5 registered in Southern Amami in Kagoshima province. A seismic intensity of lower 5 typically denotes strong shaking sufficient to topple unsecured objects and unsettle residents.
No casualties or structural damage were immediately reported. Authorities did not issue a tsunami warning following the quake. Japan, one of the world's most seismically active nations, sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire and regularly experiences tremors of varying magnitude.
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