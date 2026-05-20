Man Molests Minor Boy In Mumbai's Agripada, Police Launch Manhunt

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) In a concerning incident, a 13-year-old boy was molested by a 40-year-old man in Mumbai's Agripada area, officials said on Wednesday, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the absconding accused.

According to the officials, the accused has been identified as Adil Ishaq Latif, a resident of the Agripada area, who has been absconding since the case was registered.

The accused reportedly showed the victim pornographic films and physically molested him, according to the officials.

The officials added that whenever the boy resisted, the accused would threaten him, implying that "dire consequences would follow".

The police stated that the incident took place at Clock Tower residential society located in the Agripada locality.

The accused was known to the family of the victim, according to the officials.

In the complaint, it is alleged that Adil Ishaq Latif would take advantage of situations when no other family members were present in the house, officials mentioned.

"Gathering the courage, the victim confided the entire ordeal to his family. Subsequently, the family approached the Agripada Police Station and filed a formal complaint," the police officials said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, the Agripada Police Station in Mumbai has registered a case under Section 351(2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) and the POCSO Act, and has launched a search for the accused.

The accused, Adil Ishaq Latif, has been absconding ever since the case was registered. Treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, the Agripada Police have commenced a thorough investigation, officials said.

Search is underway at several locations to apprehend the absconding accused. The investigations are underway.

Further details are awaited.