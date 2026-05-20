Karan Johar Ventures Into Gujarati Cinema With 'Jindagi Once More'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar, through his production house, Dharma Productions, is all set to make its debut in the Gujarati film industry in collaboration with Vaartakaar Films.

Scheduled for a release on 19th June, 2026,“Jindagi Once More” presented by Dharma Productions, a Vaartakaar Films productions, produced by Vaasu Dholakia and directed by Jaymin, and stars Siddharth Randeria, in the lead role. Actress Aarti Patel will also be joining the cast in a vital role.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, shared the studio's long-term vision and motivation behind expanding into regional storytelling.

He said,“At Dharma, we have always believed that great stories know no linguistic boundaries. The Gujarati film industry is currently witnessing a phenomenal creative renaissance, backed by a deeply passionate and loyal audience. Our decision to enter this vibrant market with Jindagi Once More stems from our desire to support high-concept, culturally rooted narratives that resonate universally.”

Adding to the momentum, Producer Vasuu Dholakia stated, "Dharma Productions' entry into this space is a very big achievement for the entire Gujarati film industry. It validates the incredible narrative potential and commercial viability of our cinema. By blending the unmatched experience of Siddharth Randeria with a highly motivated team of debutant filmmakers, we have crafted a film that will set a new benchmark."

The film explores a deeply relatable, emotional narrative centred around a father-son relationship, touching upon the poignant reality that children rarely know who their father truly was before they were born.

The movie arrives during the Father's Day weekend, this year.

It marks the directorial debut of Jaymin and features a screenplay written by Deep Dholakia.

In addition to his writing credits, Deep Dholakia makes his on-screen debut alongside another promising new face, Jahanvi Dhakan.

Jindagi Once More releases on the 19th June 2026.