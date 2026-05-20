Karnataka: Woman Dies By Suicide Doctor Husband, Mother-In-Law Held

A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Kampli town of Karnataka's Ballari district following continuous mental harassment by her husband and mother-in-law, police said here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya. Following the incident, the Kampli police registered a case and arrested the victim's husband, Pradeep Kumar, a doctor in the state's Animal Husbandry Department, and his mother.

Death Note Reveals Harassment

According to the police, Aishwarya and Pradeep Kumar had married after falling in love. However, the victim was allegedly subjected to persistent mental harassment by her mother-in-law from the very first day of their marriage. Her husband, Pradeep Kumar, reportedly remained a mute spectator and failed to support his wife, officials added.

Distressed by the escalating harassment, Aishwarya left her husband's home and subsequently took the extreme step. The police have recovered a death note written by the victim prior to her death, which explicitly names her husband and mother-in-law as the direct causes of her taking the drastic step.

The death note written by Aishwarya before committing suicide has been made available. "I cannot leave my husband. I cannot stay in my hometown forever," Aishwarya wrote in the death note.

In addition, she clearly mentioned in the letter that the harassment she was being subjected to by her husband and mother-in-law was the direct cause of her death.

Police Investigation Underway

"The police personnel from the Kampli police station visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. Based on the recovered death note, the deceased's husband, Pradeep Kumar, and his mother have been taken into custody. We are further intensifying the investigation into the matter," the Ballari Police said in a statement.

Further details regarding the investigation are awaited. (ANI)

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