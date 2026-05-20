Bournemouth Vs Man City Highlights: Arsenal Crowned Premier League Champions After 22 Years Sports

Manchester City's title dreams collapsed after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The result officially crowned Arsenal as Premier League champions for the first time since 2004. Bournemouth created history with a stunning performance, while Erling Haaland's late equaliser wasn't enough to save City's title hopes. Arsenal fans erupted worldwide after the unforgettable night. In this video: 00:00 - Bournemouth Shock Man City at Vitality Stadium 01:00 - Haaland's Late Goal Fails to Save City 02:00 - Arsenal Crowned Premier League Champions After 22 Years

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.