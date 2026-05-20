Neymar Jr: Tears Of Joy! Star's Emotional Reaction To FIFA World Cup Call-Up Goes Viral (WATCH)

Santos: Will Neymar Jr. bring back the glory days of Samba football for Brazil? Can the 'Sultan' finally deliver the sixth World Cup trophy for the yellow army? Fans are buzzing with hope now that Neymar is back in the squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. His return to the Brazilian team was a really emotional moment. Just like the fans, Neymar was on the edge of his seat as Brazil's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, announced the squad. A video of him anxiously watching the announcement has already been seen by nearly 200 million people.

Neymar breaks down in tears of joy after hearing the team announcement

As Brazil's head coach, 'Don' Carlo, was announcing the World Cup squad, you could see all the pressure of a three-year break from the team on Neymar Jr.'s face. His family and friends, who were with him, were just as tense. Neymar, who usually celebrates every moment of his life, watched the announcement from his own bungalow. The tension built up as the announcement began. His partner, Bruna Biancardi, was right there beside him, watching anxiously. The moment Ancelotti called out the superstar's name, the whole house erupted in celebration, but Neymar just broke down in happy tears. He shared his joy with his close friend Rafinha and his father, with tears streaming down his face.

Neymar is Brazil's top goal scorer

Neymar's inclusion was a huge relief and a reason to celebrate for the fans too. He was sidelined from the Brazil team after getting injured during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay back in October 2023. A series of injuries and controversies had become a major setback for the star. After Ancelotti took over as coach, Neymar was consistently overlooked. But finally, the Italian coach's announcement confirmed his place in the World Cup team. The 34-year-old Neymar is Brazil's all-time top goal-scorer, with an incredible 79 goals in 128 matches. The superstar has also scored eight goals in 13 matches across the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups. Neymar has promised his fans that he will bring the World Cup trophy back to Brazil after a 24-year wait.

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