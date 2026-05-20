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Today's markets analysis on behalf of Paolo Broccardo, CEO at BankPro '
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) US equity futures continued their move lower on Tuesday as investors adopted a more cautious stance after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit a new peak last week. The pullback comes amid profit-taking after a strong rally, while broader macro conditions fuel risks.
Geopolitical developments remain an important source of risks. While comments from President Trump regarding a pause in a planned military operation and a potential diplomatic agreement with Iran could ease market fears, the underlying situation remains fragile. Repeated shifts in rhetoric and ongoing disruptions to energy flows from the Middle East could keep oil prices elevated and inflation concerns high, driving US Treasury yields to the upside.
Higher yields could increase pressure on equities as tighter financial conditions could weigh on valuations, particularly in growth sectors. In this regard, monetary policy is increasingly expected to lean toward more tightness, with forecasts pointing to a potential rate hike next year. The latter could further weigh on risk appetite in addition to the impact of elevated oil prices on economic growth.
Attention is also turning toward Nvid’a’s earnings after tomo’row’s close, which could come as a critical indicator for the broader AI narrative that has driven the stock ’arket’s performance and investor optimism. Recent results from Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon have reinforced the idea that investment in AI infrastructure remains robust, although they raise questions about sustainability and profitability. As such, any negative surprise from Nvidia could place selling pressure on equities.
In addition, investors will monitor’tomorrow’s Fed minutes and comments from policymakers for clues on whether the central bank may gradually shift away from an easing bias. The combination of persistent inflation risks, elevated oil prices, and rising yields could challenge the bullish momentum that has carried equities toward recent highs and could fuel additional corrections.
Geopolitical developments remain an important source of risks. While comments from President Trump regarding a pause in a planned military operation and a potential diplomatic agreement with Iran could ease market fears, the underlying situation remains fragile. Repeated shifts in rhetoric and ongoing disruptions to energy flows from the Middle East could keep oil prices elevated and inflation concerns high, driving US Treasury yields to the upside.
Higher yields could increase pressure on equities as tighter financial conditions could weigh on valuations, particularly in growth sectors. In this regard, monetary policy is increasingly expected to lean toward more tightness, with forecasts pointing to a potential rate hike next year. The latter could further weigh on risk appetite in addition to the impact of elevated oil prices on economic growth.
Attention is also turning toward Nvid’a’s earnings after tomo’row’s close, which could come as a critical indicator for the broader AI narrative that has driven the stock ’arket’s performance and investor optimism. Recent results from Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon have reinforced the idea that investment in AI infrastructure remains robust, although they raise questions about sustainability and profitability. As such, any negative surprise from Nvidia could place selling pressure on equities.
In addition, investors will monitor’tomorrow’s Fed minutes and comments from policymakers for clues on whether the central bank may gradually shift away from an easing bias. The combination of persistent inflation risks, elevated oil prices, and rising yields could challenge the bullish momentum that has carried equities toward recent highs and could fuel additional corrections.
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