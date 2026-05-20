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PPDS lands experienced business leader Nicole Rutherford as new Event Marketing Specialist in North America
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, 19 May 2026: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to announce the latest key addition to its ever strengthening team in North America, with the appointment of Nicole Rutherford as new Event Marketing Specialist.
An accomplished business owner, leader, and marketing professional of over 10 years, multi talented Nicole brings a tidal wave of knowledge, experience, and entrepreneurial flair to PPDS' thriving North America team with an influential role in the company’s local and international growth ambitions.
Based in Hudson, Florida, and reporting to Director of North America Marketing, Megan Lipinczyk, Nicole has enjoyed a broad and accomplished career. Beginning as a teacher, she transitioned into B2B marketing in 2021, specialising in project management, stakeholder communications, event execution, and more.
With a proud track record in delivering growth to local and international organisations, Nicole is also the co owner of a successful family fishing business, utilising her professional marketing skills – through digital and physical means – to drive awareness and support the growth of a successful tackle shop and charter business.
Buoyed by success / hooked on technology
Kicking off several key business announcements ahead of InfoComm 2026 (June 13-19), in her role as Event Marketing Specialist Nicole will support PPDS’ day to day marketing efforts with a strong focus on events, partner engagement, and sales enablement.
These responsibilities will incorporate coordinating logistics for trade shows and regional events, managing marketing assets, supporting digital and social content, and working with both national and regional partners to help drive brand awareness and engagement.
InfoComm 2026
Hitting the ground running, among Nicole’s first duties include supporting and planning PPDS’ exhibition activities (including stand design and logistics) at InfoComm. Nicole will be present on Philips Booth C9000 throughout the show, with her diary now open for meetings. Please drop by and say hello.
Discussing her new role, Nicole explained it was PPDS’ history of innovation and reputation for quality that attracted her to the role, describing it as the “perfect course” for the next stage of her career.
Nicole commented: “I am delighted to have become part of the PPDS family and to join the incredibly talented team on the next stage of the company’s growth journey.”
“While I’m new to the AV industry in a formal sense, I bring extensive hands on experience with technology and events that translates well to professional AV marketing. Much of my career has been centred around leading initiatives, guiding teams through change, coordinating large scale educational events, developing digital and social content, and translating technical information into clear, audience focused messaging. It feels like all my experience and everything I’ve learnt to date has been leading to this point.”
Megan Lipinczyk, Director of North America Marketing at PPDS, said: “Since walking through the door, Nicole has demonstrated a highly organized, proactive, and detail driven approach to marketing execution, with core strengths in event planning, cross functional communication, and attention to detail.
Bruce Wyrwitzke, Senior Director North America at PPDS, added: “As we grow and evolve as a business, so do our approaches to our communications and the way we present ourselves to the market. It’s not about bringing in the person with the most experience in AV; it’s about adding the best talent for our needs. Nicole’s background and extensive interchangeable skills made her the ideal candidate for this important role and have shone through ever since. On behalf of the team, I welcome Nicole to the company and wish her every success.”
An accomplished business owner, leader, and marketing professional of over 10 years, multi talented Nicole brings a tidal wave of knowledge, experience, and entrepreneurial flair to PPDS' thriving North America team with an influential role in the company’s local and international growth ambitions.
Based in Hudson, Florida, and reporting to Director of North America Marketing, Megan Lipinczyk, Nicole has enjoyed a broad and accomplished career. Beginning as a teacher, she transitioned into B2B marketing in 2021, specialising in project management, stakeholder communications, event execution, and more.
With a proud track record in delivering growth to local and international organisations, Nicole is also the co owner of a successful family fishing business, utilising her professional marketing skills – through digital and physical means – to drive awareness and support the growth of a successful tackle shop and charter business.
Buoyed by success / hooked on technology
Kicking off several key business announcements ahead of InfoComm 2026 (June 13-19), in her role as Event Marketing Specialist Nicole will support PPDS’ day to day marketing efforts with a strong focus on events, partner engagement, and sales enablement.
These responsibilities will incorporate coordinating logistics for trade shows and regional events, managing marketing assets, supporting digital and social content, and working with both national and regional partners to help drive brand awareness and engagement.
InfoComm 2026
Hitting the ground running, among Nicole’s first duties include supporting and planning PPDS’ exhibition activities (including stand design and logistics) at InfoComm. Nicole will be present on Philips Booth C9000 throughout the show, with her diary now open for meetings. Please drop by and say hello.
Discussing her new role, Nicole explained it was PPDS’ history of innovation and reputation for quality that attracted her to the role, describing it as the “perfect course” for the next stage of her career.
Nicole commented: “I am delighted to have become part of the PPDS family and to join the incredibly talented team on the next stage of the company’s growth journey.”
“While I’m new to the AV industry in a formal sense, I bring extensive hands on experience with technology and events that translates well to professional AV marketing. Much of my career has been centred around leading initiatives, guiding teams through change, coordinating large scale educational events, developing digital and social content, and translating technical information into clear, audience focused messaging. It feels like all my experience and everything I’ve learnt to date has been leading to this point.”
Megan Lipinczyk, Director of North America Marketing at PPDS, said: “Since walking through the door, Nicole has demonstrated a highly organized, proactive, and detail driven approach to marketing execution, with core strengths in event planning, cross functional communication, and attention to detail.
Bruce Wyrwitzke, Senior Director North America at PPDS, added: “As we grow and evolve as a business, so do our approaches to our communications and the way we present ourselves to the market. It’s not about bringing in the person with the most experience in AV; it’s about adding the best talent for our needs. Nicole’s background and extensive interchangeable skills made her the ideal candidate for this important role and have shone through ever since. On behalf of the team, I welcome Nicole to the company and wish her every success.”
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