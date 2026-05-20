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Joramco Supports Tawasol 2026, Reaffirming Its Commitment to Empowering Jordanian Youth
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 19 May 2026 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), announced its participation as a sponsor for Tawasol Forum under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussien Bin Abdullah II. This sponsorship underscores Joramco's dedication to engaging with Jordanian youth and supporting initiatives that drive the continuous development of talents across the governorates of Jordan.
Organized by the Crown Prince Foundation, the Tawasol Forum serves as a key national platform for open dialogue between the youth and decision-makers. The event aims to foster a collaborative environment where young Jordanians can explore emerging opportunities, share their aspirations, and actively participate in shaping a promising future for the Kingdom.
During the forum, Joramco welcomed attendees at its dedicated booth, which featured an interactive experience designed to introduce visitors to their operations. Through its presence, the company provided youth with a closer look at the MRO sector and its rapid growth, highlighting the diverse and rewarding career paths available to them within the field. Joramco also introduced youth to Joramco Academy, the company’s educational arm, and showcased its Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Program, offering attendees insights into training opportunities and pathways into the aviation maintenance industry.
Commenting on the sponsorship, Joramco Chief Executive Officer Adam Voss stated, “We strongly believe in the immense potential of Jordanian youth. The aviation and MRO industries are evolving rapidly, presenting the perfect environment for young, driven individuals to build impactful careers. By supporting platforms like Tawasol, Joramco aims to connect directly with the next generation, inspiring them to be part of an industry that is important to the Kingdom’s economic progress.”
Organized by the Crown Prince Foundation, the Tawasol Forum serves as a key national platform for open dialogue between the youth and decision-makers. The event aims to foster a collaborative environment where young Jordanians can explore emerging opportunities, share their aspirations, and actively participate in shaping a promising future for the Kingdom.
During the forum, Joramco welcomed attendees at its dedicated booth, which featured an interactive experience designed to introduce visitors to their operations. Through its presence, the company provided youth with a closer look at the MRO sector and its rapid growth, highlighting the diverse and rewarding career paths available to them within the field. Joramco also introduced youth to Joramco Academy, the company’s educational arm, and showcased its Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Program, offering attendees insights into training opportunities and pathways into the aviation maintenance industry.
Commenting on the sponsorship, Joramco Chief Executive Officer Adam Voss stated, “We strongly believe in the immense potential of Jordanian youth. The aviation and MRO industries are evolving rapidly, presenting the perfect environment for young, driven individuals to build impactful careers. By supporting platforms like Tawasol, Joramco aims to connect directly with the next generation, inspiring them to be part of an industry that is important to the Kingdom’s economic progress.”
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