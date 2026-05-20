Bridging Students With Future Opportunities Through Education: Coinex Charity Sponsors ONG Bitcoin Argentina

HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx Charity announced its partnership with the ONG Bitcoin Argentina to support the education universities and new technologies in Argentina.

More than a traditional philanthropic initiative, the program reflects CoinEx Charity's mission of becoming a bridge between“today's challenges” and“future opportunities” - empowering young people with the knowledge, skills, and industry awareness needed to participate in the next generation of the global digital economy.

Bridge to Hope: Bridging Today's Challenges to Future Opportunities

CoinEx Charity believes that education and technology can help turn“today's challenges” into“future opportunities”. Today, many university students are interested in Web3 and blockchain, yet often lack access to reliable educational resources and clear guidance on how to engage with this fast-evolving field. For many young people, the gap is not a lack of ambition, but a lack of opportunity and knowledge.

With the mission of“Making the world a better place via blockchain,” CoinEx Charity continues its“Bridge to Hope” theme by providing Web3 education through Bitcoin in Universities programmes, helping students understand core concepts of blockchain technology and the evolving blockchain job market.

At the core of“Bridge to Hope” is the belief that access to knowledge can create meaningful change. Rather than focusing on one-time financial assistance, CoinEx Charity aims to transform curiosity into confidence. By teaching students industry knowledge, CoinEx Charity would bring a clear pathway for long-term personal growth and professional development. Knowledge can be transformed into a driving force for change, while also sparking deeper engagement and inspiring students to reflect on the transformative potential of technology and its impact on their future paths.

Through this approach, CoinEx Charity hopes to become a meaningful bridge between the challenges students face today and the opportunities they can build for tomorrow.

Building the“Bridge to Hope” Through Education

CoinEx Charity is committed to empowering young people through sustainable education initiatives that connect today's learning with tomorrow's possibilities. In recent years, the organization has launched blockchain and Web3 education programs across multiple countries, including university lectures in Turkey, crypto literacy workshops for students in the Philippines, and digital access initiatives in Africa through its“Bridge to Hope” campaign.

Through these efforts, CoinEx Charity continues to help students gain industry knowledge, explore Web3 career pathways, and build confidence in participating in the evolving blockchain ecosystem.

About CoinEx Charity

CoinEx Charity is a nonprofit organization established by CoinEx in 2022. Guided by the mission of“Making the world a better place through blockchain”, CoinEx Charity focuses on global philanthropic initiatives across education, poverty alleviation, disaster relief, and medical support. Through long-term educational empowerment and technology accessibility, CoinEx Charity is committed to reducing barriers to opportunity and promoting sustainable social development through blockchain innovation.

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