Moburst Secures $11.8M Investment From Chrysalis Holdings To Accelerate Digital Capabilities And Client Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chrysalis Holdings' investment includes an equity stake in the agency and expanded services for its portfolio company NewDay USA









NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moburst, the global leader in digital marketing and AI-powered solutions, today announces a strategic $11.8 million investment from Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a leading private investment firm. This financial backing will support Moburst's growth and enhance the suite of services provided to NewDay USA, a leading national mortgage lending company serving the veteran community.

This investment builds on a successful partnership that began in 2023 when Moburst became the agency of record for NewDay USA. With this investment, Moburst's services – including performance marketing, SEO and AEO, public relations, social and creative, podcasting, web design and development, AI-powered media buying and digital transformation – will continue to be integral to NewDay USA's growth. This partnership has already seen the successful launch of the fintech company's flagship website and career portal, both designed to enhance accessibility and engagement with NewDay USA's audiences.

Moving forward, Moburst will continue to work closely with NewDay USA's leadership team to bring forward-thinking marketing strategies to life, building greater visibility and momentum for the fintech company's mission to help one million veterans achieve homeownership. Moburst will also help accelerate NewDay USA's AI transformation and scale NewDay Home, a program that enables veterans and service members to purchase a home without paying a single dollar upfront.

“This partnership highlights our strong belief in Moburst's ability to lead digital transformation,” said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA.“We're confident that Moburst will continue to push the envelope, delivering results that elevate NewDay USA's marketing efforts, increase brand awareness and drive greater engagement. This will directly support our mission of making homeownership more achievable for veterans and service members.”

Another key component of this investment involves the purchase of equity, granting Chrysalis Holdings a stake in Moburst. This investment is an example of the growing trend of clients and agencies collaborating on a deeper level, where strategic investments provide the resources necessary for innovation and business development. It is a model that fosters closer collaboration and creates a shared path for success, ensuring that both companies are aligned in their goals and visions for the future.

“At Moburst, we help brands lead with purpose and innovation,” said Gilad Bechar, founder and CEO of Moburst.“This investment is a major step forward for us. It provides us with the resources we need to accelerate the development of our AI-driven products, while also allowing us to expand our services. We're poised to continue delivering breakthrough marketing and communications solutions that will drive growth for both Moburst and NewDay USA.”

This investment follows closely on the heels of Moburst's recent launch of its Growth Labs initiative. Growth Labs is Moburst's proprietary AI innovation and product unit, dedicated to developing, testing, and scaling cutting-edge AI-powered marketing solutions. Through Growth Labs, Moburst is creating advanced tools designed to help brands enhance their growth, performance, and visibility across digital platforms, search engines, answer engines and emerging generative AI technologies.

More information about the company and its services is available at.

For more information about Chrysalis Holdings, visit.

For more information about how NewDay USA helps veterans achieve homeownership and financial freedom, visit.

About Moburst

Moburst is a full-service mobile-first digital agency that propels companies into category leaders through AI-powered marketing. Our methodology is driven by a proprietary AI program, with dedicated experts embedded in every department to pioneer intelligent solutions that deliver unparalleled client growth.

Trusted by global leaders from startups to enterprises like Google, Uber, Samsung, and Reddit, we deliver end-to-end results across the full marketing stack. The expertise spans data-driven strategy, full-funnel organic growth (ASO/SEO/AEO), award-winning creative, digital transformation with dev teams, and intelligent media planning and buying execution.

Services Overview:

STRATEGY: Mobile Strategy, Product Design, Digital & Social Strategy, Analytics & BI

ORGANIC: AEO, ASO, SEO, CRO, Localization, Public Relations, Podcasting

CREATIVE: Concept & Design Services, Video Production, Content, UI-UX

MEDIA: Social, Search, Networks & RTBs, Influencers, Email, OTT, Premium Publishers

DEVELOP: Wireframes, Websites, Apps, eCommerce, AI-Powered Tools

Every day, the team's mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into loyal users.

About Chrysalis Holdings, LLC

Chrysalis Holdings, LLC provides early-stage capital, infrastructure development, and management services to growth-oriented companies in financial services and direct marketing industries. It focuses on building and growing businesses and intellectual capital within the financial services industry. Based in Fulton, Maryland, the firm's largest holding is NewDay USA, a leading mortgage lender serving the veteran community.

Contact

Brianna Koenig

Uproar by Moburst

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at