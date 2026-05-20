I Enjoy Batting At No. 3, Allows Me To Play The Way I Want: Litchfield

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) As the ICC Womenâ€TMs T20 World Cup 2026 edges closer, Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield is preparing to shoulder a significant role in her teamâ€TMs quest for a seventh title.

Known for her dynamic batting and innovative switch hits, the 23-year-old is keenly aware that this tournament represents an opportunity to consolidate her reputation on the global stage.

Litchfield has been a standout performer in 1 and bilateral cricket, with her 119-run innings against India in last yearâ€TMs Womenâ€TMs Cricket World Cup1 semifinals. But, she is yet to find the consistency in T20Is.

â€œI have been speaking to Moon (Beth Mooney), speaking to Midge (Alyssa Healy) and even Pez (Ellyse Perry) about how they go about it. Last T20 World Cup, I was a bit further down the (batting) order, and T20I cricket is tough sometimes, especially when you're starting.

"(I am trying to) learn a few tricks there and also just to know how to put an innings together in the T20 format. It's a bit of a different art to the 50-over (ODIs), so I am trying to learn on the go and I am really excited for the challenge,â€ Litfield told ICC Digital.

While Litchfield admits her preference is to open at the T20I level. In-form Mooney and Georgia Voll occupy the top spots, meaning Litchfield is now entrusted with batting at No.3.

â€œI actually really enjoy it (batting at No.3). I'd love to open, but it's pretty hard to get Moon stepping away. I've done it (batted at No.3) in the Big Bash, done it for the WPL (Women's Premier League) and done it in The Hundred. I should be better than what my stats say for Australia, but I love the challenge and love that Shell (Shelley Nitschke) has entrusted me with that role.

â€œAnd I find a lot of freedom in that role because I've got the likes of Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry kind of either side of me. So I know that we bat so deep and it allows me the freedom to come out and play the way I want to play and take the game on, which is what we ask for as a team,â€ she added.