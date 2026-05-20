Indian Diplomat Naren Dhar Found Dead Inside Mission In Bangladesh's Chattogram

MENAFN - Live Mint) An official of the Indian High Commission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, was found dead inside the mission premises on Tuesday, news agency PTI has reported citing police officials.

The deceased has been identified as Naren Dhar, who was serving as an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian mission.

"We have been told he was Naren Dhar and serving as the assistant protocol officer at the mission," the port city's police spokesman, Aminur Rashid, told media persons.

Police said that, according to their information, Dhar hailed from Chandigarh and was in his late 30s.

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Rashid said Dhar's body was found in front of a bathroom door early in the morning on the second floor of the old visa centre building of the diplomatic mission.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka or the Assistant High Commission in Chattogram (erstwhile Chittagong) has so far made no comment on Dhar's death. The police initially suspected that it could have been caused by a cardiac arrest.

"The post-mortem report, however, will confirm the cause of the death," said Rashid, also the Assistant Police Commissioner of the city.

He said the police reached the scene immediately after receiving the news in the morning and sent the body to state-run Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy after accomplishing required formalities since he was a foreign national serving at the diplomatic mission.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (North Zone) Amirul Islam told The Daily Star that a case of unnatural death would be filed in connection with the incident, adding that Dhar's mortal remains would be handed over to the officials of the Assistant High Commission of India after the post-mortem.

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- With inputs from PTI

This story will be updated once there is more information on the official's death.