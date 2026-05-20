Under HM Amit Shah, Naxal-Affected Regions Now Moving Towards Development: BJP Leader

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday highlighted what he described as major gains against Naxalism and improvements in internal security under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while also pointing to India's relative stability in fuel prices amid global economic pressures.

Mishra said Naxalism had severely impacted several states and stalled development in tribal regions.“Naxalism was hollowing out the country. It was a very serious problem. Some of our states, including parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, were heading towards destruction. There was no development or progress in many tribal areas. The Congress party continuously encouraged this problem instead of working for their betterment,” he told IANS.

He added that the situation has improved significantly under the current leadership.“Under the leadership of our Home Minister Amit Shah, these affected areas are now on the path of development. Better healthcare and education facilities are being made available, and people are now living normal and peaceful lives,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Naxalism has been eliminated across the country ahead of the government's March 31, 2026, deadline. Speaking in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, HM Shah credited security forces for their role in counter-insurgency operations and described the development as a significant achievement in India's internal security efforts.

He outlined key milestones in the campaign, noting December 13, 2023, as the starting point of a renewed offensive after the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh, followed by August 24, 2024, when leadership across states agreed on a coordinated strategy to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026.

On the global fuel price surge, Mishra said rising costs were a worldwide concern but praised India's handling of the situation.

“This crisis is a global problem affecting the entire world. In such a situation, the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are doing as much as possible. In my view, Prime Minister Modi is making some of the strongest efforts globally on this issue. While many countries have seen sharp fuel price increases, India has remained relatively stable. We should be thankful to our government and focus on conserving fuel and reducing unnecessary consumption,” he said.