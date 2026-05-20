'Indian Music Getting Very Popular': PM Modi On Italian Artists Performing Hamsadhwani Raga

MENAFN - IANS) Rome, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Italian artists who performed Indian classical music to welcome him in Rome during his visit to Italy.

The artists performed Hamsadhwani, which means 'the cry of the swan'. This is a bright, auspicious, and pentatonic raga shared by both Carnatic and Hindustani classical music. Created in the 18th century by the Carnatic composer Ramaswami Dikshitar, it is frequently used for opening concerts and invocations.

Sharing a video of the performance on X, PM Modi said, "Indian music is getting very popular in Italy. During the community welcome in Rome last evening, five Italian artistes performed the Hamsadhwani. Compliments to Mr Valerio Bruni (Santoor), Mr Leo Vertunni (Sitar), Mr Simone Mattiello (Bansuri), Mr Francesco Gherardi (Tabla) and Mr Nicolo Mellochi (Bansuri)."

Artists who performed during the welcome ceremony also expressed joy over meeting Prime Minister Modi and talked about their admiration for him.

Francesco Gherardi said PM Modi actively engaged with the performers during the event.

"His participation was there; we could feel it. He was clapping during the performance and gave us a lot of good vibes. We were able to shake hands with him and also had nice pictures together," he said.

Artist Simone Mattiello described the event as joyful and said the Prime Minister appeared to connect with the performers.

"Our performance was very joyful, and I think he connected with us. He clapped, so I think he enjoyed it," he said.

Musician Nicolo Melocchi called it a "great opportunity" to perform before the Prime Minister and interact with him briefly.

Artist Valerio Bruni added that PM Modi seemed genuinely enthusiastic during the cultural presentation and appreciated the team's efforts.

PM Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday (local time) for his final leg of the five-nation tour. He was warmly welcomed by his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni.