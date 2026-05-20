Adhyayan Suman Says 'My Papa Greatest' As He Recreates Viral '90S Trend With Shekhar Suman

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Adhyayan Suman joined the viral '90s trend "Dad/Mom, what were you like in the 90s?” by making a clip on his father, Shekhar Suman, and said“my papa greatest”.

Adhyayan shared a video featuring a glimpse of his father on the sets of“Shekhar Tonite” with a text overlay that read:“Papa, what were you like in the 90s?” The video then featured a montage of pictures of Shekar from his younger days on magazine covers.

For the caption, he wrote:“MY PAPA GREATEST.”

The "Dad/Mom, what were you like in the 90s?” trend is where netizens showcase their nostalgic 90s photos or videos and add the track Iris by the American rock band Goo Goo Dolls.

Adhyayan has created“Shekhar Tonite”. After almost fourteen years, Shekhar is returning to the space of Late-Night Shows with the show.

Sharing what he intends to accomplish with his latest creative attempt during an exclusive interaction with IANS, he said that he wishes to represent people and ask questions on their behalf to some influential people in society with the power to make a change.

He told IANS, "The Ram inside every person takes him to Ayodhya after his exile. A truth that pulls him towards itself. This show was famous for that only. To speak frankly, to speak the truth, to attack the system, to awaken the people."

"I have been seeing for a long time what is happening in society, what is happening with democracy, what is happening in the country; many people should raise their voice against it. And raising your voice doesn't mean that you start abusing them. That is wrong. I am very much against it.”

“You can confront people in a respectful way. So, through a good show, a powerful show, I want to raise all those things. I have to represent people and ask politicians or actors their questions," he went on to add.